The Opposition's spokesperson for health and a former PN MP claimed on Wednesday a man died at the A&E emergency waiting room where he had been left waiting for some time despite complaining of chest pain.

Neither Adrian Delia nor Jason Azzopardi named the man in their Facebook post, however, the 55-year-old man has been identified as Stephen Mangion by other social media users.

According to Azzopardi, the man was asked to go to Mater Dei's emergency unit with his private car after seeking assistance at the Floriana health centre.

Social media users who said they witnessed the death said the man complained of intense chest pain but was asked to wait.

He collapsed and died before he was seen to.

Azzopardi claimed the man's death was manslaughter.

In a separate post, Delia said he was receiving several messages about the death.

"I write this with caution and without blaming anyone. I've been saying for a long time that the situation at the emergency is critical and is not keeping up with demand. And that there will be consequences. And that is what is happening."

He urged the authorities to work together to find the best solutions.

Questions have been sent to the Health Ministry.