New vintage releases of Delicata quality wines combined with tasty food and an unprecedented special bill of live entertainment are set to spice up the city in this year's Delicata Classic Wine Festival held on August 9, 10 and 11 at Valletta’s Upper Barrakka Gardens, each night from 7pm till midnight.

Delicata’s much-loved wine extravaganza will as always showcase the incredible depth of Delicata’s wine selection. With over 20 wines to sample, wine remains top of the bill. The selection includes semi-sparkling Frizzantes, the DOK Malta Medina and DOK Gozo Victoria Heights boutique wines, the flagship Gran Cavalier and Grand Vin de Hauteville ranges, the sweeter lifestyle Dolcino and Falcon wines, the lush Casella Moscato and other varietals of the Classic Collection, all three of the Pjazza Reġina wines, as well as the popular SpritZZers.

But the 2024 edition also boasts a unique line up of Malta’s top musical talent. A revival spectacular of some of Malta’s greatest Eurovision Song Contest entries of the past will light up Sunday night with guest singers Glen Vella, Claudia Faniello, Moira Stafrace, Debbie Scerri, Fabrizio Faniello, Mike Spiteri and Ludwig Galea uniting with the Spiteri Lucas Band for a one-time live show dubbed the All Stars Show.

Every evening features a double bill of top local talent. Friday sees the long-awaited return of The Crowns followed by Gianni & RUG. On Saturday, Kersten Graham and Band open for Kurt Calleja, an all-star in his own right. And, on Sunday, Cash and Band rock the stage before the Spiteri Lucas Band and All Stars Show.

Live cooking stalls will be serving a tempting variety of both Maltese and international dishes to tease a wide range of palates prepared by Malta’s top event caterers Il-Kcina, Noodle Box, Grill Street, Chiaro and Il-Forn Ta’ l-Għawdxi.

As well as producing a wide range of propriety wine brands, Malta’s foremost winemaker actively supports the local music, arts, culture and culinary scenes as part of Delicata’s environment, social and governance (ESG) commitment. This year’s festival is supported by VisitMalta.

The Delicata Classic Wine Festival offers a unique experience. It brings together Malta’s best wines, local culinary talent and live music for the enjoyment of the Maltese people and foreign visitors alike, whilst creating awareness for sustainable local farming and responsible wine appreciation.

Reliable rides are offered by the festival’s partner Uber and there are also private taxis in the vicinity.

The 21st edition will be so much more than a celebration of wine. It is an opportunity to engage with the island’s most awarded winemaker, indulge in Malta’s Mediterranean lifestyle in a fun-loving, safe and festive atmosphere with other like-minded wine and food lovers over three days of togetherness.

Attendance is free but attendants can sample wine for a fee of €22, which entitles them to a wine purse of 24 wine coins and a souvenir glass to take home.

For more details and prepayment, visit the Delicata webpage https://www.delicata.com/2024-valletta-malta/.