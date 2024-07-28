The Delicata winery has won a silver medal at the 2024 Muscats du Monde wine competition in France for their new Maltese wine, Moscato Perlato.

The Muscats du Monde contest is a leading international wine- tasting competition, now in its 24th year, that awards the best still and sparkling wines made from the Muscat or Moscato grape variety. Organised by Forum Oenologie, it was held on July 11 in France’s Burgundy region.

Truly an international challenge, the contest’s 55 expert judges tasted 145 wine samples from 15 different countries. Delicata’s Moscato Perlato was the only wine hailing from Malta to win.

The wine has a delicate perlage consisting of tiny bubbles

Moscato Perlato is a naturally sweet wine with a moderate alcoholic strength of 4.5% vol. The wine has a delicate perlage consisting of tiny bubbles which are mainly noticeable on the palate and accentuate the wine’s fruity and grapey aromas and flavours.

The winning 2023 Moscato Perlato vintage is the winery’s maiden release of this new Delicata wine which rendered a very limited amount of individually numbered bottles. Only the best quality Moscato grapes of the 2023 harvest, hand-picked from specially earmarked vineyard parcels in Malta, have been used.

This prestigious silver medal comes on the heels of another two bronze medals awarded to the winery at the Decanter World Wine Awards just a few weeks ago.

Delicata, Malta’s foremost, fourth-generation family-run winery, has now won an unrivalled total of 146 international awards to date.

For trade enquiries, e-mail Delicata at info@delicata.com.