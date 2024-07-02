The Delicata winery is bringing home two well-deserved bronze medals from the 2024 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) in London.

The 2023 Grand Vin de Hauteville Viognier DOK Malta Superior and the Medina Vermentino Zibibbo DOK Malta Superior were awarded a bronze medal each by the Decanter’s expert judges, Masters of Wine and Master Sommeliers, a solid result attained in a highly competitive field.

“This is a huge honour because of the sterling reputation of the challenge itself,” winemaker Matthew Delicata said. “To have not one but two Maltese wines win a bronze medal at Decanter, which is the Olympics of wine competitions, is a great win for all of us at the winery, our affiliated grape growers and business partners, and the Maltese wine sector in general”.

Now in its 21st year, DWWA is the world’s most influential wine competition that is trusted internationally by both trade and consumers. It is known for its rigorous judging process, this year by a distinguished panel of 243 leading wine experts including 20 Master Sommeliers and 61 Masters of Wine from 33 countries.

Delicata’s double win at the Decanter contest, which has an unrivalled global reach, lends further credence to the fact that the winery is crafting excellent wines from Malta of world-class quality.

The experts described Delicata’s Grand Vin de Hauteville Viognier 2023 as a white wine with a “fruit driven nose of apricots, peaches and nectarines; (being) harmonious and round on the palate, with a sultry texture.”

Their tasting note for the winery’s Medina Vermentino Zibibbo 2023 hails this dry white’s varietal characteristics in terms of “a perfumed nose with notes of lilies, gooseberry, roses and lychees. Crisp and aromatic on the palate.”

Delicata, a fourth-generation family-run winery, has won an unrivalled total of 145 international awards to date.

Delicata is the only Maltese winery to win at this year’s Decanter World Wine Awards.