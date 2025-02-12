A 20-year-old man who claimed to work as a delivery man was on Wednesday charged with possession of heroin and cocaine with the intent to sell them.

Logen Attard, 20, from Birkirkara, pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him.

Police inspector Francesco Mizzi told Magistrate Gabriella Vella that on the night between Monday and Tuesday, police spotted various people approaching a car in Gżira.

The car was stopped and the accused, who was at the wheel, was arrested.

He was found in possession of a small sachet of cannabis and four sachets rolled into balls wrapped in cling film.

The four sachets could not be opened, pending expert examination, so as not to tamper with DNA, therefore, the amounts in them could not be confirmed, the inspector said.

The prosecution had originally asked the court to issue a freezing order, but the defence noted that the police did not even know how much drugs were involved.

The prosecution withdrew the request for a freezing order at this stage.

The man was granted bail against a €1,000 deposit and a personal guarantee of €10,000.

Lawyer Franco Debono and Adreana Zammit appeared for the accused.