Depiro were confirmed in the semifinals of this year’s MAPFRE MSV Life Women’s Knockout competition after beating Hibernians on Saturday at the Ta’ Qali Pavilion.

With the second semifinal between Caffe Moak Luxol and Fusion Quest taking place in March, Depiro will now face Starlites JSD for a place in the final.

The game had a slow start with the first basket of the day coming two minutes into the first quarter when Depiro’s Jose Ann Johnson hit one of two from the freethrow line before Kristy Galea intercepted Hibernians’ next opening pass to put up a close-range layup.

MBA Player of the Month for January Lyndsey Whilby put three points on the board from an and-one play for Hibs’ first points of the day, however, it was Depiro in control as they maintained a six-point lead throughout the remainder of the quarter.

