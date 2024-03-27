Depiro leapfrogged Caffe Moak Luxol into second place of the MAPFRE MSV Life Women’s League on Saturday after winning a direct clash between the two challengers for Starlites JSD’s crown.

Meanwhile, Starlites easily overcame the obstacle of Fusion Quest with a thumping victory to stay one point ahead of the rest at the top of the standings.

A close victory against Luxol on Saturday not only extended Depiro’s previous three-game winning streak but has now also brought them just a point below leaders Starlites on 23.

It was an excellent day of shooting for Depiro’s Kristy Galea and Julia Xerri as they both registered double-digits – 14 and 12 respectively – with more than 50% accuracy. US import Jose Ann Johnson was the other double-digit scorer on the day with a 14-point–11-rebounds double-double.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.