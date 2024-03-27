Depiro leapfrogged Caffe Moak Luxol into second place of the MAPFRE MSV Life Women’s League on Saturday after winning a direct clash between the two challengers for Starlites JSD’s crown.

Meanwhile, Starlites easily overcame the obstacle of Fusion Quest with a thumping victory to stay one point ahead of the rest at the top of the standings.

A close victory against Luxol on Saturday not only extended Depiro’s previous three-game winning streak but has now also brought them just a point below leaders Starlites on 23.

It was an excellent day of shooting for Depiro’s Kristy Galea and Julia Xerri as they both registered double-digits – 14 and 12 respectively – with more than 50% accuracy. US import Jose Ann Johnson was the other double-digit scorer on the day with a 14-point–11-rebounds double-double.

