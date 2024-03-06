The stage for this year’s final of the MAPFRE MSV LIFE Women’s Knockout is set after Depiro and Caffe Moak Luxol secured their spot with wins in the semifinal round last weekend.

With title holders Luxol facing what on paper appeared an unproblematic fixture against Fusion Quest, the attention shifted towards an electric matchup between first and third in the league standings, and Depiro beat the odds to take the spoils against Starlites JSD.

Jose Ann Johnson, Depiro’s top scorer in the Knockout so far and the game’s top scorer on Saturday, kickstarted proceedings with two free throws and a layup. In an impressive 19-point showing, the import centre’s strong start was necessary as Starlites opened their account with two consecutive three-pointers from Steffi De Martino and Mikela Riolo after a pair of Paige Cannon freethrows.

