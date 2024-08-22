A desperate student is offering a €500 reward for the return of his stolen laptop, which contains the latest copy of his thesis as the deadline approaches.

Leon Farrugia, who works as a barman at Mosta FC, was on duty Wednesday night when his black leather bag was snatched.

The bag held his laptop with his MA thesis, a hard drive with crucial backups, and €120 in cash. Now, as the clock ticks down, he is pleading for the return of his laptop, offering a substantial reward for anyone who can help.

"I left my laptop bag with a friend in front of the bar. He left, and within 20 seconds, the bag was gone. This has been incredibly stressful, and I have no idea how I'll manage without it," he told Times of Malta.

"Without it, I wouldn't fulfil my dream of graduating."

Farrugia said he did not back up anything on the Cloud as he sent everything directly to his supervisor.

His desperation is mounting since he has already requested two extensions for his thesis delivery, and faces a September 4 deadline.

"Getting another extension is unlikely," he said.

To try get his laptop back, Farrugia has coordinated with the Mosta police and assured the perpetrators that no charges will be filed if it is returned. He even urged the thief to drop off the laptop at the Mosta FC bar.

"They can keep the money, but I desperately need my laptop back," Farrugia pleaded. "I've put in so much effort, and losing it now would be devastating, especially so close to the deadline."

His appeal on Facebook has been shared several times. He wrote: "Please guys be human and don't leave me this worried, I honestly don't know what I am going to do without this, it means the world to me and my academic journey was hell, this is my last chance of graduating don't take it away from me please."

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Mosta police or visit the Mosta FC bar.