Sliema residents have raised a storm of complaints on social media following a development application for the building of an apartment block on the grounds of an outstanding villa on Rudolph Street.

The church-owned villa, which also borders Kent and Isouard streets, hosted Stella Maris College when it opened in 1903. The college moved to Gzira in 1938 and the villa, well known for its collonaded entrance, has been a community centre in recent years.

The development application (PA/06948/24) seeks to construct a block of five apartments on part of the football ground at its back.

According to the planning application – submitted by Vassallo Group Realty and signed by architect Glorianne Vassallo Cardona - the apartments would include four two-bedroom apartments from first floor level to fourth floor, with an overlying penthouse.

The ground floor is being proposed as a parking space for residential use.

The application also seeks to divide the existing social club into two separate clubs with separate entrances.

The main proposed works inside Villa Schinas will consist of the construction of two toilets, a lift and other minor internal alterations.

Sliema local counsellor Zack Zammit said the council would be objecting to the planned development. .

“Villa Schinas is a landmark and staple. The project seeks to take away a football ground from a youth centre, which is like taking away the heart of the place,” he said. He also voiced his objections on social media.

Several residents also filed their objections before the Planning Authority. One wrote that this was a “massive shame, the only part of Sliema where you still hear kids play. Absolute greed and will ruin the light in the street and visually insulting.”

Another objector wrote: “I am opposing to this development, being that it is of sentimental value to Sliema residents and where people from all age groups visit such a place. It’s a shame if we’re going to keep destroying old buildings just so that some people can keep filling up their pockets. We need to take a stand and stop such developments. This is totally unacceptable.”

Questions were sent to the Curia.