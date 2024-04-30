DHL Express Ltd., part of the DHL Group – the global leader in international logistics – has partnered with last-mile delivery specialists Fastdrop to enhance its delivery capacity across Malta.

In a strategic agreement, reached last year and now fully implemented, Malta-based Fastdrop is supporting DHL by handling part of its last-mile deliveries across Malta.

Fastdrop forms part of the eCabs family of companies, bringing a unique blend of hands-on logistics experience and advanced technology to the local delivery sector.

Fastdrop general manager Greta Borg said the integration of the Fastdrop services with DHL is the latest in a series of such agreements and underscores both the rapid growth of the deliveries market in Malta and Fastdrop’s unique offering.

On his part, DHL Express country manager for Malta Dimitris Papas said the partnership with Fastdrop has helped optimise deliveries across Malta while maintaining the highest possible levels of service.

With about 395,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows.

DHL Express was set up as a wholly-owned subsidiary in Malta in 1983. It has 90 employees and operates from a dedicated facility in Luqa, Malta International Airport.

“We are constantly seeking to enhance our customers’ experience and we continue to invest in our people and infrastructure. Office renovations at our Luqa facility have been recently concluded, our delivery fleet is over 70 per cent electrified and we have successfully opened a new manned service point in Sliema to complement our Luqa Service point and our expanding network of service lockers across Malta,” he said.

Borg said Fastdrop’s significant investment in human resources, infrastructure, and fleet has positioned it as the leading local operator in last-mile delivery services.

Furthermore, Fastdrop’s enhanced technology enables rapid and seamless integration with other businesses’ systems.

Fastdrop’s application programming interface (API) is specifically designed to interface with the technology and systems of other businesses, which ensures that delivery options are directly integrated into the shopping cart of online stores upon checking out.

“Partnering with DHL, the world’s leading logistics company, is an important milestone for us and further proves the robustness of the Fastdrop technology platform and the exceptional level of service we provide,” Borg said.

“Our partnership with DHL is a mutually beneficial one which will further improve both service reliability and speed, ensuring that customers have a positive experience across the entire delivery journey,” she added.

Additionally, Fastdrop’s advanced technology can handle the scanning of labels by companies other than its own, further enhancing integration functionality. FastDrop is also the only operator providing 24x7 coverage, while also including Gozo in its delivery destinations.

“Our innovative technology enables the successful delivery of tens of thousands of items weekly, allowing local businesses to focus on what they do best, as the last-mile delivery stage of logistics is handled by us,” Borg added.

Fastdrop is rapidly becoming the operator of choice of all leading local businesses, proudly partnering with Scan, Charles & Ron, Franks, Lucy Make Up Store, and Carisma Collections.

In November 2023, Fastdrop also announced its successful integration with the online delivery system of Bigbon Group, one of the island’s leading fashion retail giants. The agreement, covering all online orders for Malta and Gozo, includes leading brands such as Bershka, Pull and Bear, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Massimo Dutti.