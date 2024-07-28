Maltese artist Pawlu Mizzi has unveiled his latest visual art project, Dialogue in Transcendence, at the Mdina Metropolitan Museum. The exhibition features two of Mizzi’s latest digital works and will be open to the public until August 23.

The launch event featured opening speeches by Vince Briffa and Fr Edgar Vella, who both highlighted the significance of Mizzi’s work in contemporary art and its impact on viewers.

Briffa explained Mizzi’s innovative digital art process, emphasising the importance of understanding digital art through the same lens as traditional art forms.

He drew parallels between Mizzi’s method and John Berger’s seminal series Ways of Seeing, noting the enduring relevance of Berger’s words: “The relationship between what we see and what we know is never separate. The way we see things is affected by what we know or what we believe. Every image embodies a way of seeing.”

Fr Vella welcomed guests to the historic Mdina Cathedral Museum, noting its rich heritage and commitment to fostering contemporary cultural expressions. He praised Mizzi’s work for its ability to merge the spiritual, mundane, political and psychological, creating pieces that are both intricately personal and universally resonant.

Fr Vella highlighted Mizzi’s activism and his notable torn digital portrait of Daphne Caruana Galizia, underscoring the artist’s role in amplifying community voices for justice and social well-being. He encouraged visitors to immerse themselves in Mizzi’s works and engage in the conversations they inspire.

Artist Pawlu Mizzi giving an address during the launch.

‘A reality check’

Mizzi himself delved into the psychological intricacies of his works. Reflecting on the loss of key figures in life and the welcoming of new life, his artworks mirror these phases and provide the artist with a reality check.

He emphasised the intricate value of digital work and the key role of the feminine in his pieces, representing the essence of life. Mizzi highlighted the versatility of digital art, which calls him for responsible decision-making and allows for the democratisation of the artwork, making it accessible to many.

Immersive dialogue

Dialogue in Transcendence creates an immersive dialogue between the two narratives presented by First Breath and Fear.

Positioned next to each other, these artworks explore human existence, birth, death and transcendence, enveloping viewers in their juxtaposed intensity.

These constructed images are not just visually captivating but also intellectually stimulating, encouraging viewers to engage in personal and social reflection about the cyclical nature of life and to bridge personal introspection with universal understanding.

In First Breath, a celebration of new beginnings and the cycle of life unfolds, enveloped in the warm embrace of golden landscapes and serene blues. Here, splashes of celebratory white gusts evoke the orgasm of creation, while vibrant areas of colour shimmer with the dynamic energy of existence, captivating viewers with their luminous allure.

Conversely, Fear portrays a whitened figure standing poised on the brink of transformation, presenting fear not as a paralysing force, but as a catalyst for metamorphosis. The figure’s restrained posture and haunting pallor are juxtaposed by the ethereal glow that surrounds her, drawing viewers into the depths of vulnerability and enlightenment.

Neither narrative is conclusive; instead, they invite viewers to engage in a perpetual personal and collective dialogue, mirroring the cyclical nature of existence.

As viewers navigate between these narratives, they embark on a journey of self-discovery and renewal, where fear becomes a guiding light and each breath heralds the dawn of new possibilities.

The launch event took place on July 19.

Inspired by Music

Mizzi, known for his distinctive approach to digital collage and layering, has practised and refined his technique since 1998.

His artistic process spans a variety of methods, starting with the digitisation of graphic materials and the meticulous curation of visual elements drawn from diverse sources such as drawings, online images, spontaneous street photography, textures, glitched images and graffiti.

Through careful digital manipulation and reconstruction of layers, transparencies, colour, texture and composition, Mizzi harmoniously blends these elements to form cohesive artworks.

Many of Mizzi’s creations find inspiration in music. The creative spur is a contemplative process which he describes as a transformative séance that initiates and guides the creative journey.

This metaphysical link underscores Mizzi’s belief in music’s power to evoke emotions and transcend the technical concerns of creativity. Music serves as a catalyst, infusing each composition with an ethereal quality that deeply connects with viewers.

This project allows visitors to listen to the music that inspired the creation of each artwork, enhancing their direct interaction through contemplation of the pieces.

Additionally, visitors will also come across reinterpretative video works where the deconstructed digital artworks are reconstructed through an independent approach of colour separation, suggesting and enabling further interpretations, reconsiderations and transformations of the original artworks and their overall cyclical narratives.

This project is supported by the Cosmopolitan Chapter of the Mdina Cathedral, Square Consulting Ltd and Montalto Insurance Agency Limited. For more information or collaboration, contact the artist at info@pawlumizzi.com, through his website, or via his social media platforms.