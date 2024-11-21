A new digital innovation hub has opened in Mrieħel, providing start-ups and SMEs access to advanced technology and resources.

Inaugurated on Thursday, Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said DiHubMT aims to foster innovation, collaboration, and business growth by offering cutting-edge tools and professional support to start-ups and SMEs.

The hub hosts among others, ten 3D printers, a podcasting studio, access to a metaverse platform, hot desks and meeting rooms.

The hub cost €6.6 million and was co-financed by the EU.

DiHub green wall Photo: Emma Borg

A high-performance computer - the first of its kind locally - will be installed on-site in May next year, offering computational power that researchers currently seek abroad, the minister said.

“The potential of the digital (sector) is enormous. For an island without natural resources, we need to continue investing in people,” he said.

CEO of the Malta Digital Innovation Authority Kenneth Brincat described DiHubMT as “a platform where ideas are born, grown, and become a reality".

He also highlighted Malta's growing reputation in the tech industry, referencing a Business Insider article that noted the area has “more AI startups per capita than the United States".

The hub's head Bernard Montebello meanwhile focused on the place's role in fostering a sense of community among entrepreneurs through mentorship opportunities, networking, and workshops.

The hub is partnered with over 220 hubs across Europe.

DiHub's podcast studio Photo: Emma Borg

The hub already hosts seven start-ups, six of which are locally founded. These Happy Pot - a 3D printing company specialising in sustainable plant pots.

Times of Malta spoke to Chris Mercieca, 24, co-founder of Happy Pot, who praised the hub’s resources.

“The space is excellent because we finally have a place to put our heads together and come up with ideas... but the fact we have access to people, workshops, and technology is insane,” he said.