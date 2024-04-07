Kelvin Camenzuli has been spearheading GO’s digital transformation since 2017 leading a large team of over 200 people across a multitude of products and services including Fixed and Mobile Networks, the GO App, MyGO, GO’s Chatbot and more.

“I lead 200 analysts, developers, system and network specialists, technicians and engineers. By local standards, this already equates to the size of a medium business but effectively, we are the engine room of one of Malta’s largest organisations which is keeping Malta connected through its network products and systems,” says Camenzuli.

He points out that throughout the past six years, there has been a multitude of meaningful achievements which have cemented GO’s reputation of a highly tech-driven company and a protagonist when it comes to innovative technology.

What is driving GO’s innovative spirit today?

“GO’s innovative spirit is mainly driven by its will to remain competitive. To remain relevant, a company like GO needs to be innovative in all it does, from the technology it provides to the products and services it offers and the investment strategy it adopts,” he explains.

“We are also being innovative in our investment strategy, not only by investing in the best technology but by investing in other companies to diversify our business in a way that allows us to provide additional, value-added services to our large customer base.”

Referring to some of GO’s major milestones and achievements in terms of technology, Kelvin Camenzuli mentioned the nationwide launch of 5G, offering speeds exceeding 1.7Gbps on mobile, the True Fiber rollout across most of Malta with the latest XGS-PON technology offering speeds of 10Gbps and GO becoming the only local operator with three independent submarine cables that are linking Malta to the rest of the world following the most recent €25 million investment in a third underwater cable.

The concept of digital transformation goes beyond the implementation of new technologies

“On the customer front, we also introduced the GO APP which has taken customer autonomy in mobile communication to a new level and turned GO into a truly digital one-stop shop for all customers. In the past 12 months alone, we have processed 130,000 contracts electronically, saving over a million papers in documentation.”

Camenzuli explained that when a company like GO serves thousands of customers daily, issues are always bound to occur.

“A company is also defined by the way it deploys technology when things go wrong. This is why we have worked very hard to automate and improve GO’s internal systems to ensure faster response to customers’ issues and more effective execution that improves the overall customer experience.”

Today, GO provides real-time and online information enabling customers to track the location of technicians as they are dispatched on a site visit to resolve an issue.

“Customers know exactly when to expect the technician and we introduced network planning and support tools to also support our technicians with all the information they need to assist customers. We also automated our processes so that new updates and applications are deployed automatically and without delay,” he adds.

In 2020, as part of GO’s TV journey’, Camenzuli drove a €6 million project to enhance GO’s TV offering which placed GO amongst the first companies in Europe to adopt OTT early in its TV journey to stream content over the Internet.

“Technology however remains a continuous journey of improvement shaped by customer needs, demands and expectations. What we have been doing is anticipating these demands in parallel to our vision,” added Camenzuli.

“This meant that we could simplify the delivery of our TV services and as a natural progression, we launched our TV APP allowing customers to view the content they love when and how they want, from wherever they want. We then introduced additional features to enhance their experience and made the APP downloadable on Smart TVs.”

Digital transformation – not just about new technology

Camenzuli acknowledges that the concept of digital transformation goes beyond the implementation of new technologies.

“Digital transformation cannot happen successfully unless people understand well why this is happening and what the organisation is bound to achieve as a result. As such, success will come from reshaping an entire organisation’s mindset and culture.”

“Everyone at GO needed to understand and appreciate the impact of everyone’s work and true digital transformation necessitates a learning culture and a growing acceptance of doing things differently. Once people understand this need for change, this sparks renewed energy. Ours remains a learning journey, because besides being a technology company, we are a people company first.”

“GO’s experience in its digital transformation has also been taken to Cyprus, to GO’s subsidiary Cablenet where we are sharing our experience, knowledge and synergies and helping Cablenet perform better and grow from strength to strength,” he added.

Camenzuli acknowledges that technology not only changed the way we work, but has also transformed our lives and the way we live, learn and relax.

“At GO, digital transformation is helping us ensure that our people get to work on what they love doing most and are empowered to reach new heights, whilst opening us up to people from all over the world. As a result, GO today is a multi-cultural, fully inclusive employer with hybrid working and work-from-abroad policies.”

“This not only helps us attract talent but also allows us to grow. In recent years, we have opened offices in India and the Philippines where through technology, these teams are fully integrated with our local teams and continue to contribute greatly to our success,” concludes Camenzuli.