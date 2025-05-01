The Logos initiative is organising an event next Wednesday at which the sensitive topic of the end of life will be calmly, respectfully and thoughtfully examined with the dignity it deserves. The special guest speaker is consultant oncologist Doreen Pace.

Everyone knows that, sooner or later, their life will come to an end. Everyone hopes that their life will end with dignity. But what does it mean for life to end with dignity? On this, not everyone agrees.

Some say that ending life with dignity means receiving all the help needed to suffer as little pain as possible, and ideally, no pain at all.

Questions and controversies surrounding the end of life are inevitable

Others argue that this is not enough. Dignity goes beyond physical pain; it includes dying in an environment of respect, where those caring for you truly value you as a human being.

On the other hand, there are those who believe that ending life with dignity means being in control of your own life and concluding it without interference from anyone.

The event will take place at the Archbishop’s Seminary Theological Library in Tal-Virtù, Rabat, on Wednesday, May 7, from 6 to 8.30pm.

Those who wish to attend are kindly asked to reserve a seat by sending an e-mail to logos.tama@gmail.com.