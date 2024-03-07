Architect Patrick Calleja is the new executive president of Din l-Art Ħelwa, taking over from architect Alex Torpiano who steps down at the end of his term in office.

Calleja is the 8th executive president of the organisation since it was founded by Judge Maurice Caruana Curran in 1965 to safeguard Malta’s heritage and the natural environment.

Calleja graduated in architecture and civil engineering from the University of Malta in 1989.

After working overseas and in Malta on various major projects, he set up his own practice in 1995, as well as a partnership with Architects Studio.

Over the years, he has been involved in prestigious projects and was on the jury of the Din l-Art Ħelwa and Kamra tal-Periti Architectural Awards several times.

Over the years he has actively campaigned, both personally and professionally, against the degradation of urban conservation areas in Malta and Gozo, particularly around Għargħur.

“It’s a great honour and privilege to follow in the footsteps of some truly inspiring and hard-working leaders who have helped shape and guide Malta’s National Trust over the years into a most respected guardian of our historic and cultural built heritage and natural environment,” Calleja said.

On behalf of the council and the NGO’s members, he thanked Torpiano for his work. Torpiano will remain on the Din l-Art Ħelwa council as vice-president, and also as the chair of the Heritage and Environment Protection sub-committee.