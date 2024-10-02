Dingli shepherd Ġużu Muscat il-Beżuża, who died earlier this week aged 81, has been nominated for a posthumous Ġieħ ir-Repubblika by Breeds of Origin Conservancy.

For multiple generations, Muscat and his herd of goats and sheep - was an endearing sight at Dingli.

Several - tourists and locals alike - would stop to take a photo of Muscat, believed to be the last shepherd to take out his herd to pasture in Dingli.

His passing away on Sunday sent shockwaves among the locality's community because - up until last week - Muscat and his herd could still be spotted at Dingli Cliffs.

Some described him as an "agrarian icon" and "one of the last custodians of the indigenous Maltese goat".

Foreign Affairs Minister Ian Borg, also from Dingli, said the locality and its cliffs will never be the same without Muscat.

On Wednesday, NGO Breeds of Origin Conservancy nominated Muscat for a posthumous Ġieħ ir-Repubblika, describing him as a "national treasure".

“He was an exemplary figure in Malta. He embodied the traditional values of Maltese rural life, maintaining his lifelong devotion to livestock herding and farming well into his later years, till his death," the NGO's founder Darryl Grech said.

In its nomination for the award, the NGO said Muscat's dedication to preserving traditions despite the changing times made him a unique and beloved figure in our community.

"His service helped preserve the legacy of Maltese indigenous livestock and rural heritage... He was an emblematic figure representing the rural way of life in Malta, now largely lost.

"His passing symbolises the loss of a vital connection to Malta’s agricultural heritage, especially as one of the last herdsmen of his kind."

Over the years, Muscat helped organise livestock shows such as Imnarja and Dingli's Wirja Agrarja.

For the NGO, this was part of his efforts at passing on knowledge about livestock, particularly Maltese indigenous goats and sheep, to future generations.

His efforts reflected his desire to keep Malta’s agricultural heritage alive and educate people on the significance of these traditions in Maltese culture.

The NGO believes the award would be a small recognition compared to Muscat's service to the agricultural sector and the Maltese community.

Muscat's funeral will be held on Wednesday (today) at Dingli’s Parish Church at 3pm.