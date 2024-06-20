On Sunday, June 23, the Dingli local council is organising an event titled ‘Il-Bidwi Jsellem is-Sajf’ (the farmer salutes summer).

The evening will open with mass outside the chapel of St Mary Magdalene on Dingli Cliffs (near the radar) at 6.30pm. Afterwards there will be the blessing of pets and a bonfire (Ħuġġieġa ta’ San Ġwann).

As the sun sets, there will be traditional Maltese folk music (għana) and performances by Philip Vella and the group Tabal. Various food and drink stalls will also be on site.

The activity comes to an end at 10.30pm.

The Dingli local council is organising the event as part of the Mnarja 2024 celebrations, in collaboration with the agriculture ministry and the Dingli parish.