On April 14, I had the pleasure to present my “island studies”-inspired research on “autonomy options for Gozo” to a public gathering, organised by the Gozo Regional Development Authority which commissioned the study. Responsibility for the contents of the report rest solely with me as author. The event included the interventions of a panel consisting of Alfred Sant, Josiann Cutajar, Joe Ellis and Samuel Azzopardi.

Gozo has been a diocese since 1864, a constitutionally protected electoral district since 2007, and an island territory with a keen sense of identity. The island, and its inhabitants, come with a long experience of various degrees of autonomy throughout at least two millennia. At least twice in our electoral history – in 1921 and 1947 – Gozo’s politics and elected representatives did not reflect the PL-PN sharing of spoils that we have grown so accustomed to.

Gozo’s regionality should not be the subject of any discussion. Indeed, it is surprising that this condition has not translated into more autonomy. Perhaps Malta’s ‘command and control’ economy – required from a fortress colony as inherited from the British period – has made all Maltese governments post-independence favour centralisation and be sceptical of devolution. Even the much-flaunted Ministry for Gozo is a top-down administrative initiative, whereby central government has an even stronger presence and monitoring role in Gozo.

More formal regional rumblings, however, arrived from an unexpected quarter. Accession to the EU in 2004 and Malta’s falling-in-line with the EU’s regional policy has led to the introduction of a regional council set-up, with one such council in Gozo, and another five in Malta.

This development has paved the way for a mechanism where elected representatives can have a stronger say in local decision making, without necessarily removing oversight from Valletta. Indeed, Gozo’s 14 mayors have acted as a ‘regional council’ on various occasions, even before a Gozo Regional Council formally existed.

This strengthens the claim to an organic, vibrant regionalism (unlike, say, with all respect, Tramuntana, Lvant, Xlokk Punent and Port). Taking a leaf from practices underway in the Faroes and Greenland, as these islands assume more self-governance powers from Denmark, specific political portfolios can be devolved, whereby the Gozo Regional Council could take more policy initiatives and then implements these via the staff coordinated by the Ministry for Gozo, with the minister exercising oversight. The culture portfolio could be an apt starter: non-strategic, low- hanging fruit, and over which the players involved already have many past experiences of collaboration.

To explore issues of regionalism and autonomy in similar, small island jurisdictions, we also need to look beyond Europe. Malta currently operates with the same kind of central governance provisions of Grenada (a tri-island state, which has its own minister for its two smaller islands: Carriacou and Petite Martinique).

Is it time for Malta (and Gozo) to look at the instructive examples of Trinidad and Tobago, as well as Mauritius (and Rodrigues)? There, a minister for the smaller island(s) transitioned into a devolved house of assembly, with legal and executive capacities, while the ministry for Tobago and for Rodrigues respectively remained in place.

Road maps that include citizens’ assemblies or regional assemblies may also be timely. After all, autonomy arrangements rarely offer permanent and absolute fixes and remain instead a work in progress.

It is clear that a constitutional provision in favour of Gozo as “the island region within the state of Malta” would consolidate the island’s status as meritorious of autonomy arrangements which can be worked out piecemeal.

It is hard to imagine anyone in parliament voting against such an amendment. Already in 2007, when parliament voted unanimously to amend the constitution and allow Gozo (and Comino) to remain its own electoral district irrespective of the size of its voter base, that decision was an implicit admission of Gozo’s regionality indissolubility.

Not only: a constitutional statement may also provide a salutary brake to the Malta model of construction-spree-led development that seems to have also gripped Gozo. Otherwise, why bother with any subnational autonomy at all if Gozo purports to be simply a smaller version of Malta?

Back in 1997, the Labour government had stated that “as the historical and economic records show, there is a case for enhanced decision-making in Gozo over local affairs to ensure that such decisions are more responsive to the expectations of the local population”. That government was voted out of office before it could set in motion any reforms towards Gozitan autonomy.

With general elections looming on or before 2027, would any political party wish to propose a road map towards more autonomy for Gozo? A constitutional amendment, with a declaration of principle, could be a good way to start.

Godfrey Baldacchino

Godfrey Baldacchino is professor of sociology at the University of Malta and an expert in island and small state studies.