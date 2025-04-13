They are considered among her biggest career hits, and one of them even won her the first Grammy, but Dionne Warwick very nearly did not record Heartbreaker and Do You Know the Way to San Jose?

Warwick did end up recording the songs, and several decades later, the world can still enjoy the iconic hits by the legendary American singer.

Her first solo single – Don’t Make Me Over – dates to 1962. Soon after releasing the song, which went on to become a hit, Warwick set off on a tour of France.

A pioneer in bridging pop, gospel and R&B, Warwick broke racial barriers in the 1960s with 12 consecutive top 100 singles and remains one of the most-charted female vocalists in history.

And 60 years into her career, she is again touring in Europe, including Malta – with an event bearing the same name as her first solo single.

Warwick will host ‘Don’t Make Me Over: in person and in her own words’ on Saturday, April 19 at the Mediterranean Conference Centre.

Organised by NnG Promotions, the event is inviting people to join Warwick and her band for an evening of storytelling and live performances of her greatest hits.

The evening promises to be a fascinating retrospective of the singer herself, from her humble beginnings as a gospel singer to superstardom, to become one of the most recognisable and successful female voices of our time.

It will also delve into archive footage and contributions from the likes of Bill Clinton, Elton John, Stevie Wonder and Snoop Dogg.

'I love what I do, and apparently I’m still doing it pretty well'

But despite the nostalgic take on the legend’s career, the singer who has sold more than 100 million records says she is not yet bidding her fans farewell.

“When I’m ready to leave show business completely, everybody will know, trust me,” she told Times of Malta ahead of her performance.

Asked why she still keeps performing at the age of 84, she says: “I love what I do, and apparently I’m still doing it pretty well”.

“When it gets to the point where I feel that I cannot reach the bar that I’ve set for myself, that’s when I’ll probably say: ‘thank you very much, it’s been wonderful and goodbye’,” she reassures.

Times of Malta asked Warwick whether, when looking back at her career spanning decades, there was something she regretted doing or a song she would have rather not sung.

“There were like two or three of them that I did not want to record. But I was put into a situation where ‘okay, I had no choice, I’ll go ahead and record them’ and I’m glad I did because those were the ones that were a major hit for me,” she said, referring to Heartbreaker and Do You Know the Way to San Jose? among them.

She recalled that when it came to Heartbreaker, Barry Gibb kept sending her the song and she kept sending it back to him.

“Finally, Clive Davis got involved and then a few other people who had heard the song got involved [and told me]: ‘you’ve got to record the song’, so I got to the point where I was being badgered [until I said] ‘ok I’ll record the song’.”

'You can only be who you are. You cannot be anyone else'

Rolling on to 2025: what would she tell the younger generations?

Warwick says her mentors, who were among “the absolute icons” of the industry at the time, would tell her: ‘You can only be who you are. You cannot be anyone else – so don’t think about being me’.

“I didn’t quite understand what they were saying because [I was] ‘Oh I wanna be just like you’, and they were ‘No you wanna be just like yourself’.

“And that, I think, is basically what most kids don’t quite understand today. It’s like they’re being conned. Everybody sounds the same, everybody looks the same, everybody does the same.”

Among her mentors, Warwick recalls Lena Horn, Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan, Sammy Davis Junior and Frank Sinatra.

“It was the entertainers of the entertainment world, and they just threw their arms around me and embraced me – I became their baby. It was so much fun being there, I tell you, I was just absolutely spoiled.”

It will be Warwick’s second performance in Malta after sharing the stage with tenor Joseph Calleja in 2010.

