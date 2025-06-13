A group representing persons with disabilities has said it is “deeply concerned and disappointed” by Malta Union of Teachers (MUT) directives instructing Learning Support Educators (LSEs) not to attend to children in school during exams in favour of invigilation duties.

In a statement, the Malta Federation of Organisations Persons with Disability (MFOPD) said it “cannot understand how the MUT, at all costs, continues to push a message – directly or indirectly – that suggests students with disabilities are not equal to their peers”.

"Such a stance goes against the principles of inclusion, equality, and human dignity”, it said.

The MFOPD statement comes after the Commission for the Rights of Persons with Disability petitioned the courts to suspend the directives that came into force during exams that span between June 9 and 26.

The commission filed a request in court last week together with parents of a child with a disability before the exams started, but no decision has yet been taken.

“It is unacceptable that parents of children with disabilities have had to resort to court action simply to ensure their children can benefit from the full educational experience their peers take for granted”, said MFOPD.

“Education is a right, not a privilege to be granted or withheld.”

The federation said that the naming of only two parents “does not mean this issue affects only their son. On the contrary, many students and their families are silently living this unjust reality. The mentioned parents have the courage to fight for others”.

It called on the union to “rethink its approach and to work collaboratively to ensure that every student – regardless of ability – is given the tools, time, and support they need to succeed”.

The statement was signed by MFOPD president Marthese Mugliette.