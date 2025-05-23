The Malta Federation of Organisations of Persons with Disability (MFOPD) has issued a strong reaction to comments made by education officials during the live broadcast of the Public Service Expo 2025, saying they do not reflect the reality faced by many students, particularly those with disabilities.

MFOPD President Marthese Mugliette criticised what she described as a disconnect between the positive picture painted by officials and the everyday challenges families experience within the education system.

“I couldn’t help but wonder if my television had somehow tuned in to a foreign channel,” Mugliette said, after listening to the broadcast, which showcased improvements in education and skill development. “The picture painted by these officials did not reflect the reality experienced by many families.”

MFOPD singled out mental health as a growing concern, noting that children and young people are increasingly seeking psychological support just to cope with school demands. Mugliette emphasised that this is not a perception but a fact that authorities must acknowledge if real change is to happen.

"The truth is this: our education system continues to fall short in meeting the real needs of students, and this is especially evident when it comes to mental health," she said.

The federation also took aim at recent directives issued by the Malta Union of Teachers (MUT), which instructed school management not to alter exam timetables or use exam periods for non-exam-related activities. As a result, students with disabilities who are not sitting exams are required to stay home during this period — a move MFOPD slammed as “unjust, discriminatory, and insensitive.”

She said it was "unacceptable" that this should happen and urged for the educatin of students with disabilities to be elevated to a "national priority".

“Students with intellectual disabilities often need more time, not less, to consolidate skills and knowledge,” Mugliette said. “Interrupting their learning during the exam period simply because their peers are sitting for tests undermines inclusive education.”

MFOPD reiterated that the education system continues to exclude rather than include, with decisions often taken by individuals lacking firsthand experience of the realities faced by children with disabilities. The organisation criticised the lack of investment in meaningful, individualised support such as properly implemented Individual Educational Programmes (IEPs) and consistent assistance from Learning Support Educators.

Calling for immediate review and reform, MFOPD urged both the Ministry for Education and the MUT to “stop treating inclusion as a slogan” and instead take concrete steps to ensure no student is left behind.

“The goal of inclusive education is clearly not being met,” Mugliette said, adding that MFOPD will continue to fight for equitable access to quality education as a national priority.