Something’s changed at the Martorell plant’s assembly line: the new Matrix LED three-triangle eye signature makes its appearance for the first time, while the exclusive shades Century Bronze Matt and Enceladus Grey Matt fill the paint shop with new hues of colour. Cupra’s design obsession is taking shape with the start of production of the new Cupra Formentor and Cupra Leon, which will begin distribution in the third quarter of 2024. Designed, developed and manufactured in Martorell, the Cupra Formentor is the brand’s best-seller, recording more than 347,000 units since its launch in 2020. Now, revamped, it has already become an icon. Check out its production process captured in this 40-second video.

Video: Cupra

