Is it possible to hope in an economy that is dominated by what President Myriam Spiteri Debono has described as the “disease of greed”? Can Christian values provide the basis for hoping?

Logos, a newly-formed Christian-inspired initiative, will tackle this important subject at its first public activity that will be held on Wednesday, April 24 at 6.30pm at the library of the Archbishop’s Seminary in Tal-Virtù, Rabat.

During the first part of the activity, moral theologian Fr Carlo Calleja and economist Lawrence Zammit will be interviewed by Fr Joe Borg.

However, the event’s main protagonists will be those attending. They will be encouraged to air their opinion and participate in the discussion, which will take most of the time of the event.

This innovative activity will include the live playing of classical music aimed at creating a reflective atmosphere conducive to a constructive conversation, more than an adversarial type of debate. The discussion will conclude with light refreshments and time for networking.

The objective of the event organisers Logos is to help create dialogue spaces based on the Christian message to instil hope in Maltese society.

Attendance is free but those intending to participate are advised to register by sending an e-mail to logos.tama@gmail.com.