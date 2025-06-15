The case

A man ordered floor tiles from a local company that failed to deliver the correct quantity. He had provided the trader with floor plans, based on which the company was meant to have calculated and supplied the required number of tiles needed.

However, after the delivery, the consumer noted that the amount supplied was insufficient to cover the entire intended area. He reported this to the company, which assured him that more tiles from the same batch would be ordered and advised him he could start laying the tiles already in hand.

After three months, the missing tiles had still not been delivered. The company eventually informed the consumer that the supplier’s stock had been damaged and no tiles from the original batch were available.

Although the seller offered similar tiles as a replacement, the consumer refused due to concerns over mismatched flooring and instead requested a refund. When the man insisted on being offered a solution, the trader argued that it was the consumer’s responsibility to verify and approve the quantity of tiles calculated before finalising the order.

Despite efforts to reach an amicable solution, the dispute between the consumer and the tile supplier remained unresolved. Consequently, the man proceeded to file a formal complaint with the Office for Consumer Affairs at the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority, seeking resolution through the office’s conciliation process.

However, even after the office’s intervention, the trader still refused to offer the man the refund he requested. With the matter still unresolved, he decided to escalate the matter further by submitting the case to the Consumer Claims Tribunal.

The tribunal’s considerations

The tribunal noted that the consumer was requesting a refund of €4,320, the amount paid for floor tiles that had been installed and would need to be removed, as the seller had failed to supply enough tiles to complete the job.

The tribunal also acknowledged the trader had initially assured the consumer that additional tiles from the same batch would be ordered from the overseas supplier. However, this proposed solution was ultimately not possible, as the supplier’s stock had been damaged and no tiles from the original batch were available.

The consumer presented the tribunal copies of correspondence in which the trader asserted that the man’s apartment had already been fully tiled and that he only needed a few extra tiles to replace damaged ones.

The trader explained that their supplier could provide tiles from a different batch with a similar appearance, claiming the difference would hardly be noticeable once installed. The trader also argued that it was the consumer’s responsibility to verify and approve the tile quantity before confirming the order, an obligation the trader claimed was outlined in the terms and conditions of the sales agreement.

As a compromise, the consumer offered to cover the cost of removing the installed tiles and reinstalling new ones

The consumer, however, contested this claim, saying he had never been informed of these terms and had not signed any document assigning him responsibility to verify the tile quantities. He argued that had he known this was his obligation, he would have consulted an architect to double-check the measurements. Instead, he relied on the trader’s salesperson, who was responsible for the calculation, and trusted the salesperson’s professional judgement.

As a compromise, the consumer offered to cover the cost of removing the installed tiles and reinstalling new ones, provided that the trader supplied him with new tiles at its expense, but the trader rejected the proposal.

The tribunal observed that, according to the sales order presented, the consumer had bought several items from the same trader, with the total amount reaching €10,540, all of which had been paid in full. It further noted that while the invoice included a reference stating “See general conditions overleaf”, no such conditions were attached.

The tribunal also considered the e-mail correspondence between the consumer and the trader’s representative, in which reference was made to the consumer’s responsibility to verify the accuracy of the quantities ordered.

However, the tribunal found no evidence that the consumer had been clearly informed of this obligation beforehand. It emphasised that the burden of proof rested with the trader to demonstrate that the consumer had been made aware of such responsibility.

The tribunal further noted that the issue was not only the shortage of tiles but also the trader’s misleading assurance that more tiles from the same batch were available, and that the consumer could proceed with installation. This advice proved incorrect and the extra cost of removing the tiles installed could have been avoided had the trader verified the stock availability beforehand.

The tribunal also acknowledged the consumer’s willingness to cover the cost of removing the tiles and reinstalling new tiles as a compromise, highlighting his genuine effort to resolve the matter amicably.

The tribunal also observed that, although the defendant company was duly notified of the claim, it neither submitted a reply nor sent a representative to attend the hearing. As a result, the tribunal did not receive an alternative testimony to challenge the consumer’s version of events, which was well-supported by evidence.

The tribunal’s decision

After reviewing the case, the tribunal concluded that the consumer’s claim was justified and ordered the defendant company to refund €4,320, the amount paid for the tiles, as well as to bear all costs related to the tribunal proceedings.

