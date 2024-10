A man died on Saturday after he felt sick while scuba diving in Ċirkewwa.

The man, a British national aged 66, was diving at Malta’s northern tip when he felt unwell and rose to the surface at around 11am, sources said.

He required medical attention and an emergency crew was called to the site. An ambulance rushed him to Mater Dei Hospital but he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The police are investigating the case. Magistrate Joe Mifsud is leading a probe into it too.