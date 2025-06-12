An appeal court has freed a DJ who had previously been sentenced to six years in prison for allegedly raping a 19-year-old in his apartment after his shift.

The Court of Appeal, presided over by Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera, revoked the original sentence and cleared Henry Alonso Cano Rojas of rape charges.

The judge reached this conclusion after highlighting inconsistencies in both parties’ testimonies.

The young woman arrived in Malta on September 6, 2021 for an internship. She and her friends often frequented a particular club in Paceville, where she became acquainted with the DJ who played there.

While testifying in court, she said that on the night between October 9 and 10, 2021, she and her friends spent the evening dancing and drinking at the club. She approached the DJ to request some songs and danced near his booth with her friends.

At closing time, as she and her friends stepped outside, the DJ was allegedly very persistent, even grabbing her hand and telling her to go with him.

Her friends tried to intervene, but eventually, she said she agreed to help him carry his musical equipment back to his apartment.

She testified that although she went to his apartment, she had no intention of engaging in anything sexual. She was reluctant to enter, but once she did, she put down the equipment, and he closed the door behind her.

She claimed he made sexual advances despite her repeatedly pushing him away, until he eventually pushed her onto his bed.

At that point, she said he raped her while she lay frozen on her back. She only managed to escape when her phone began ringing. It was her friends calling to check on her.

Once she left the apartment and rejoined her friends, she began crying, and all she could say was the word “rape” in Dutch.

The following day, the accused messaged her to apologise, saying he had been drunk the night before.

She later confided in her parents and filed a police report. Her father immediately flew to Malta and accompanied her to the police.

The DJ was charged with rape and holding her against her will. He pleaded not guilty.

During the proceedings, the DJ testified that when they met that night, the teen told him she had been drugged the night before, and he was shocked.

He claimed they spent the night together and that she agreed to return to his apartment after his shift.

He said they held hands “romantically” on the way there. Under oath, he stated that the messages he sent the following day, which he apologised for, referred to her being drugged, not to anything sexual.

He also claimed that she is taller and stronger than he, so had she pushed him, he would have backed off.

In contrast, the prosecution argued that the messages clearly referred to sexual activity that had taken place the night before.

On 12 June 2024, the Magistrates’ Court, presided over by Magistrate Rachel Montebello, found the victim’s testimony more credible and sentenced the DJ to six years in prison.

On 27 June 2024, the DJ, represented by lawyers Roberto Montalto and Jacob Magri, appealed the judgment.

The court noted inconsistencies in both the teen's and the DJ’s testimonies and stated that any doubt must fall in favour of the appellant.

It also flagged the fact that, although the teen told police she did not want to return to the area where the incident occurred, she went back to the same club the day after filing the report. One witness testified that she visited the club six more times.

“As a result of these divergences and serious doubts, this Court, on the basis of the evidence presented, does not find comfort in confirming the sentence of the first court,” the court said.

The court acquitted Alonso Cano Rojas of all charges.