Health authorities are warning that certain packs of ground turmeric powder produced by AFT should not be consumed as they contain the colouring agent methyl yellow, which is not authorised for use in food products.

The product made in India comes in 100g, 400g and 1kg packets with an expiry date set for May 31, 2026. The lot number is 18JUN23X1/7.

More information on 2133 7333 or admin.ehd@gov.mt