The health authorities on Friday issued warnings about two separate products - a blend of aromatic herbs and a smoothie.

The blend of herbs for tea called Instanthee Tisane produced by Abido Spices has elevated levels of the pesticide Fipronil.

It comes in bags of 100g, has a lot number 6-4-23/6848 and expires on April 6, 2026.

Meanwhile, the smoothie - Solevita's Frullato Red Genius - which comes in 250ml bottles, should not be consumed due to elevated levels of Patulin.

Its expiry date is March 14, 2024.

More information on 2133 7333 or admin.ehd@gov.mt