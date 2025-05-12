The health authorities on Monday urged people not to drink Fanta orange soft drink with lot number P240924AF15 as it has high levels of a food additive.

The batch of soda expires on September 24 of this year. It comes in 33cl cans and originates from Nigeria.

The Environmental Health Directorate within the Superintendence of Public Health said the issue had been flagged by the public.

Following an investigation that included sampling the product, it warned that the product "must not be consumed" due to high levels of food colouring E110 – Sunset Yellow.

More information on 2133 7333 or admin.ehd@gov.mt