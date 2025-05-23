Health authorities have issued a warning not to consume a specific batch of Figs.

A batch from the product “Have a Good One- Fig” from the Brand Noberasco was found to have high levels of Ochratoxi A.

The specific lot of the fig packet is numbered L4348B and its best-before date is March 31, 2026.

Ochratoxin A is a common contaminant of food products such as dried fruits, cereals, coffee, and wine. It is considered harmful because it can damage the kidneys, weaken the immune system, and is classified as a possible human carcinogen by the International Agency for Research on Cancer.

A statement by the Environmental Health Directorate said the product must not be consumed.