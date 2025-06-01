As A level and Intermediate examination season approaches, thousands of post-secondary students across Malta begin to experience rising levels of stress, anxiety and emotional exhaustion. While much of the national conversation tends to focus on exam preparation and academic performance, we often overlook the critical role parents play in shaping students’ mental well-being during this intense period.

The reality is that the expectations and emotional climate created at home can either be a source of stability and support or a contributor to pressure and distress. Although parents naturally want the best for their children, the way in which that desire is communicated can significantly influence a student’s emotional state and motivation to learn.

