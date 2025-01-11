Updated 1.15pm with MAM comment

The doctors' union has ordered doctors to stop transferring patients to private hospitals, amid an industrial dispute stemming from a "bed crisis" at Mater Dei Hospital.

The Medical Association of Malta (MAM) said it had declared an industrial dispute due to mismanagement and a new private hospitals' outsourcing agreement, according to an email sent to the Health Ministry on Saturday.

The email, seen by Times of Malta, orders members of the union to follow established procedures and refrain from participating in patient transfers to private hospitals without prior approval.

It comes just two days after the Health Ministry unveiled a new partnership with three private hospitals to outsource emergency services in a bid to ease waiting times at Mater Dei hospital.

"Medical practitioners shall not advise or otherwise participate in transfers to private hospitals and admit all patients to Mater Dei," the email read.

The MAM said that, as a result of the "chaos", the management is violating signed agreements, by making private decisions without consulting with the union.

The union also pointed out how there have been numerous irregularities with regard to the appointment of people in senior management positions, which goes against the collective agreement signed between the union and the government.

Many health centre general practitioners have resigned due to bad working conditions, the union added.

"The services are overstretched and waiting times are unacceptably long."

MAM also said that "doctors are now not being given their leave".

When contacted, MAM president Martin Balzan said the association was not consulted about the outsourcing of emergency services to three private hospitals to ease waiting times.

"To have any private partnership, the government needs our written consent. We do not have that,” Balzan said.

Balzan made it clear that the doctors’ job is to decide whether or not someone needs treatment, not to decide where someone should be sent.

“The relationship with this minister is very bad. By and large, he does not respect agreements... he doesn’t talk to us.”

Balzan expressed his frustration over the fact that while the MAM has never seen this agreement, the minister expects them to bear responsibility.

In July 2024, the minister issued an urgent call to the private sector to outsource emergency care as Mater Dei could not keep up with the high demand.

In May 2024, Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela pledged to include measures that will see an increase in beds a drive to reduce waiting times at the emergency department and the relocation of some services.

He said his aim is to increase Mater Dei’s bed spaces by 600 beds from 1,200 bed spaces.

More to follow.