The first 30 doctors have just been onboarded on Digimed’s platform, in a positive response from the medical industry to the revolutionary healthcare platform.

Digimed is a new Maltese digital platform in the form of an app which for the first time brings together healthcare professionals, patients, and pharmacists in one ecosystem through which subscribers can access their health records anytime and from anywhere.

By enjoying portable medical information, the Digimed tool enables video, voice, and text consultations, allowing doctors to seamlessly interact remotely with their patients. Moreover, the platform not only gives pharmacy visibility to subscribers, but it also empowers pharmacists to dispense prescriptions securely through a proprietary electronic prescription system.

“When it comes to health-related issues, trust is paramount and therefore having these first 30 doctors joining this platform is a crucial milestone for us,” said Keith Laferla who conceptualised the idea two years ago.

“The onboarding of these doctors is also a vote of confidence in the product we are offering to anyone who believes in the importance of carrying their medical data and having access to it in times of need,” he added.

Digimed recently announced its first partnership with St James Hospital Group which means that doctors at St James Hospital will be on call on Digimed any day and any time.

“Once a health issue crops up, you want access to two things: a doctor and preferably, your medical records. The ideal scenario would be where you have access to a doctor when you need it and for the doctor to access your medical records when you need him to.”

“This is what Digimed is all about and this is what our partnership with St James Hospital Group brings to our subscribers,” he added.

Dr Timothy Camilleri is one of the doctors who have understood the transformative potential of Digimed where patients not only have more access and control, but doctors can truly assist patients even more effectively.

“We acknowledge how healthcare today is going through enormous shifts, driven by constant technological advancements. At the same time, we also know that people always want more convenience and in healthcare, convenience can become an urgency. I believe that Digimed is set to bring the needed change in the way patients manage their healthcare,” said Dr Camilleri.

“My colleagues and I are excited about the upcoming launch of Digimed’s patient app, so that we can begin holding telemedicine consultations through the platform as an additional service to our patients, whilst also enabling them to own a copy of their health records for the first time,” added Dr Camilleri.

For more information about Digimed, visit www.digimed.health, or search for Digimed on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.