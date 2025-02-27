Martin Balzan, the doctors’ union boss, has decided not to contest the next election and will retire after a 28-year run.

The often-controversial and fiery trade unionist has been in the Malta Medical Association (MAM) for 28 years and spent the last 24 of them alternating between the roles of secretary and president.

“I’m tired, to be honest. I feel exhausted and fatigued after having been in the union for 28 years,” he told Times of Malta when contacted for comment yesterday.

“I’m turning 63 this year and the time has come to hand over my duties to someone who is younger and more energetic.”

He said he also plans to retire from hospital next year.

“I will still be available to give advice to whoever asks for it but I feel I should retire from the duties of president.”

Last week, at the union’s annual general meeting, Balzan announced his decision not to seek re-election in April. Following this announcement, 82% of around 400 members overwhelmingly approved a motion to appoint him honorary president, which is a non-executive position.

A consultant respiratory physician by profession, Balzan is also a senior lecturer at the University of Malta and published over 70 papers in international scientific publications.

He served as president of the Confederation of Malta Trade Unions (CMTU), general secretary of the Commonwealth Medical Association for three years, vice president of the Standing Committee of European Doctors for two years and was on the European Board of Accreditation of Pulmonology for several years, among others.

Last month, Balzan made headlines almost every day in an unrelenting fight against the government and Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela.

That is when the union announced directives instructing doctors at Mater Dei Hospital’s emergency department not to refer any patients to private hospitals.

Those directives came just days after the health ministry said a €14 million deal to send Mater Dei patients to three private hospitals was coming into effect. The deal is intended to ease overcrowding pressures at Mater Dei.

‘Doctors better off nowadays’

Speaking to Times of Malta yesterday, Balzan said one of the union’s biggest achievements during his tenure was the growing number of doctors. Malta went from being one of the European countries with the least number of doctors to the EU’s highest per capita, he said.

The union helped increase salaries, improve working conditions and provide better career opportunities, attracting more female physicians than ever.

“Doctors today enjoy a better work-life balance. They work fewer hours and have better conditions,” he said.

“We’re not where we should ideally be but the situation has improved drastically,” he said.

He also said the union was instrumental in improving structured training for doctors, meaning the systems through which doctors specialise after graduating.

The election for a new president and union council will be held in April.