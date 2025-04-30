A new documentary on MOAS medics working on Ukraine’s frontlines will premiere on May 5.

Migrant Offshore Aid Station was founded in Malta in 2014 and has been working in Ukraine since before the full-scale invasion that started on February 24, 2022.

Hope Under Fire was produced by freelance journalists Neil Camilleri and Giuseppe Attard, who have reported extensively on the war in Ukraine and produced seven documentaries on the conflict.

Video: Neil Camilleri and Giuseppe Attard

The new documentary offers an unfiltered insight into the lives of the medical staff operating on the frontlines of the war in Ukraine.

Told through the eyes of a doctor, a driver, and a medic working with MOAS on the frontlines of war-torn Ukraine, the film captures the human cost of conflict and the courage required to save lives under fire.

The story follows the crew - anaesthesiologist Inna Demiter, paramedic Nataliia Kapytsia, and ambulance driver Ihor Mischuk - as it rushes to evacuate critically injured Ukrainian soldiers from the Zaporizhzhia frontline in eastern Ukraine.

The journalists witnessed the dangers MOAS medics face daily, including retrieving wounded soldiers from field hospitals that are regularly targeted and taking shelter in a basement during air alarms.

On one occasion, the team also visited a state-of-the-art underground hospital – Ukraine’s first such facility.

Most of the patients evacuated by the team had been injured by FPV drones – currently the number one killer on Ukraine’s frontlines.

“This documentary captures not just the courage of our teams, but the critical, life-saving work that happens daily on Ukraine’s frontlines. These missions are dangerous, costly, and urgent - and we cannot continue without public support.

"Hope Under Fire is our call for solidarity. Every donation fuels an ambulance, a medic, a life saved”, said Christopher Catrambone, Founder of MOAS.

Screening on May 5

The premiere will be held at the Aula Prima, University of Malta – Valletta Campus. There will be a panel discussion with the filmmakers and MOAS representatives after the screening

Entry to the screening is free. Food and refreshments will be served at the end of the event.