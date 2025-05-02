It’s no longer enough for a tourism destination to offer sunshine and five-star hotels. Travellers, whether for business or leisure, are now increasingly searching for something deeper.

They want to experience something authentic. This is where the Maltese islands are at a crossroads.

We’ve often heard complaints about Malta’s infrastructure and services not meeting tourists’ expectations. And, yes, of course it is important to keep investing in areas like roads, hotels and waste collection.

But, in our rush to modernise Malta, it’s also important to preserve those things that make us unique.

For over two decades I have worked with global brands – organising their conference and event experiences. When clients like Microsoft, Sony, Porsche and Chanel come to us, they’re not just looking for high-end venues, seamless transfers and five-star hotel rooms.

Believe me, they’re looking for authenticity.

Last month, I wrote in Times of Malta that meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE tourism) could help attract more higher-spending visitors to our islands.

However, I argued that, to facilitate this, the government should explore developing a new conference facility that can meet the needs of these types of events.

Since then, Times of Malta has reported that the government is indeed actively engaging with potential investors to develop a new conferencing space, with a number of potential sites being explored.

Let us hope that the government continues taking on well-intentioned advice from the private sector.

But, back to authenticity. In the MICE industry it’s not enough to simply host an event; we are also selling a destination. I often find myself comparing the experiences we can offer in Malta with those we offer in other European countries.

Without authenticity, we risk becoming another soulless tourist destination on the map

In Portugal, for example, our clients move from the hilly cobblestone streets of Lisbon to the sunny shores of the Algarve, to the wineries in Porto – the authenticity of the experience resonates with visitors.

Restaurants are manned by local waiters, bars serve local drinks, play local music and are frequented by local patrons. There are well planned and executed cultural activities on offer that our corporate clients thoroughly enjoy.

Similarly, in Italy, whether it’s the historic charm of Rome or Florence, or the vibrant spirit of Naples, the experiences we create for our clients there are unmistakably Italian.

But, when it comes to Malta, we are increasingly finding it difficult to curate that same authentic experience.

This is a problem and it is one that we can no longer afford to overlook.

If we continue down the current path, we risk offering an experience that feels increasingly generic – one that could just as easily be found in any other sun-soaked destination with hotels and a beach.

But Malta and Gozo have more to offer than that. We need to start treating our culture, our traditions and our sense of place in the Mediterranean as core pillars of our tourism strategy.

That means supporting small local businesses that offer true Maltese experiences. It means protecting heritage areas from overdevelopment.

And it means designing experiences that reflect who we are – not what we think tourists want us to be. There’s still time to get this right.

Authenticity can’t be manufactured but it can be nurtured.

The Malta Tourism Authority, in collaboration with cultural entities like the Malta Arts Council and Heritage Malta, should lead this effort.

Countries like Italy and France have designations for dining establishments that present the best of traditional cooking.

Across the Mediterranean, agritourism has helped connect visitors to the land and its produce.

By investing in cultural traditional practices, we can create pockets of the island that remain true to their roots. The risks of losing authenticity are not just theoretical – they are real and imminent.

As more destinations around the world become easily accessible, offering sun, sea and modern amenities, the question we must ask ourselves is: What makes Malta stand out? What keeps people coming back year after year?

If we allow Malta to become indistinguishable from any other overcrowded, overly commercialised destination, we risk losing the very essence of what makes this place so special.

Visitors will come, yes – but for how long? When the experience becomes one-dimensional, driven solely by convenience, the allure will fade.

The true value of tourism in Malta does not lie in how many tourists we can cram into our hotels but in how we offer them a genuine experience of who we are, where we’ve been and where we’re headed.

Without authenticity, we risk becoming another soulless tourist destination on the map – one that blends into the crowd, losing its competitive edge in a global marketplace.

Mark Gatt is the managing director of ECMeetings.