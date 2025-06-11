Imagine this situation. A healthy but psychologically fragile adult visits a therapist and admits that they are considering taking their own life.

We all know what the therapist should do: dissuade the individual from proceeding further. But what if the therapist was less of a ‘by the book’ type and more of a believer in absolute personal freedom?

What if the therapist supported the client and actively helped them achieve what they sought? We know how the story ends. The client passes beyond the veil, the therapist beyond the gates of Kordin and there would be uproar and outrage outside the therapy room.

This example is fictitious, although it is not too far from situations closer to home. Any indignation felt at my morbid choice of example is, of course, comprehensible. Nonetheless, for the sake of coherence, you should harbour similar feelings regarding the proposal on assisted dying that has recently been put forward for discussion.

Let me clarify. In both my example and the scenario contemplated in the proposal, there is an adult who wishes to end their life. Obviously, the situations differ; one is a relatively healthy but psychologically fragile adult, the other is a terminally ill person with, at most, a six-month delay in their death.

But, insensitive as it may sound, the truth is that both are dying human beings – as we all are. One may have six months, the other an unknown number of years but the countdown has begun for both and there is no stopping it. Every minute that passes brings them a minute closer to death.

Unwrapping this further, there is, in both cases, a responsible adult in the room: the therapist in my example and the state in the proposal, represented by various people wearing different hats.

Both the therapist and the state are duty-bound to prevent the client or patient from harming themselves, yet, both choose to disregard this responsibility. The individual in question desires to die, and there is nothing more sacred than the individual’s desire.

Yet, despite these similarities, our reactions to both situations could not be more different: anger in the first case, compassion in the second.

The perceived suffering of the person whose death is imminent pushes the sympathy switch within us, and we feel that they should be spared an inhumane death. It would be unkind not to let him die. It is at this point that things start to get tricky.

Judgements based on feelings are perilous. Emotions are too subjective and can easily blur our judgment. Ending someone’s life is not a light decision; thus, an objective criterion is needed for our evaluation. Could suffering be a candidate? Unlikely, as it is difficult to measure suffering objectively.

In some countries, psychiatric illness is a good enough reason to call it a day - Carl Scerri

The proposal implicitly acknowledges this. It does not mention suffering but only death, and there cannot be anything more objective than death, for this is the truth set in us from the moment of our birth: we are born to die.

Building on this, the proposal takes a general criterion – death – but limits it to specific categories of people under particular circumstances. It is at this point that the proposal makes a ‘fatal’ misstep.

Death does not discriminate; we are all dying human beings. However, the proposal discriminates by determining who has the right to choose to die, and be helped to do it, and who does not.

A person whose countdown is below 180 days has that right, but one who, hypothetically, still has 365 days to go does not qualify. This is nothing short of discrimination. An arbitrary criterion (the six-month limit, or any limit, for that matter) is introduced to determine something that is not arbitrary (death).

Put differently, some are arbitrarily granted a right that is denied to others, in a fundamentally indiscriminate matter. We all die. In this, we are all equal.

This represents the fundamental flaw in any euthanasia legislation. If the law wanted to be just, it would have to grant the right to die to everyone, including the person in my story. There would be no more time behind bars for the therapist in that scenario.

If further evidence were required, consider how countries that introduced assisted dying before us are addressing this aspect of injustice. Because they recognise that their laws are discriminatory, they continue to broaden the criteria. In some countries, psychiatric illness is a good enough reason to call it a day. There is nothing sinister about the legislators in those countries; they simply want to be coherent.

The proposal does too much by doing too little. By permitting assisted suicide in a limited number of cases, it paves the way for a future that will be unjust at first and dystopian later.

As the adage goes, lex malla, lex nulla, a bad law is no law. If that applies to laws, how much more would it apply to what is still a proposal? A bad proposal is no proposal.

One should return to the drawing board: palliative care might be the better solution.

Carl Scerri is a priest and academic.