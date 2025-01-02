Br Antoine Gauci will make his solemn profession with the Order of Preachers, commonly known as the Dominican Order, at Our Lady of the Grotto and St Dominic church in Rabat, tomorrow at 6.30pm.

A solemn profession is the public vow that a candidate takes to live according to the evangelical counsels of poverty, chastity and obedience.

By virtue of this promise, the candidate vows to live in imitation of Christ as presented in the Gospel.

Br Antoine, who is from Rabat, was born on September 1, 1995. He took his first vows with the Dominican Order on January 25, 2022.

On that occasion he promised to live the religious vows for three years. This having been fulfilled, he will now promise to live them out for life.

Founded in 1216, the Order of Preachers is a religious order that pursues a mission for the spreading of the Gospel through a life of prayer, study and preaching.

The Maltese Dominican Province entrusts Br Antoine to the prayers of the faithful and solicits prayers for more vocations to the Order of Preachers.