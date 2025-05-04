Some 26 European provincials of the Dominican Order met in Malta for the Inter-European Meeting of the Order of Preachers (IEOP) 2025 from April 22 to 26. This annual gathering of Dominican leaders in Europe brings together Dominican major superiors from across Europe. The encounter was marked by the esteemed presence of the Master of the Order, Fr Gerard Francisco Timoner III, OP.

The IEOP 2025 provided a platform for provincials, vicars general, and assistants to the master from over 20 countries to engage in profound discussions on the Dominican mission in contemporary Europe. The participants represented a diverse array of regions, including Scandinavia, the United Kingdom, Iberia, Central and Eastern Europe, and the Mediterranean.

The meeting’s agenda focused on sharing experiences, evaluating current apostolic and administrative challenges, while also preparing for the forthcoming General Chapter of the Order. Sessions emphasised the importance of collaboration, renewal and strategic planning to address the evolving needs of the Church and society.

A highlight of the IEOP 2025 was the concelebrated mass for the Maltese Dominican family at the Church of our Lady of the Grotto in Rabat, led by the Master of the Order, Fr Gerard Francisco Timoner, OP.

The IEOP 2025 in Malta continued a tradition of inter-European collaboration, with previous meetings held in various countries to strengthen the bonds among Dominican communities.

This year’s gathering reaffirmed and renewed the Order’s commitment to its mission of preaching the Gospel and serving the people of God across the continent.