Mauricio Pochettino insists Chelsea fans should not judge him on the amount of silverware he wins at the opening stages of his Stamford Bridge reign.

Pochettino has been under fire from supporters angry at their team’s disappointing first season with the Argentine in charge.

Chelsea are languishing in 10th place in the Premier League, 25 points behind leaders Liverpool who they face in the League Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.

Pochettino hopes to deliver Chelsea’s first trophy since co-owner Todd Boehly bought the club from Roman Abramovich in May 2022.

He is also aiming to win silverware for the first time in England, having been a League Cup runner-up in 2015 while in charge of Tottenham.

But Pochettino is adamant trophies alone should not determine the success of his work at Chelsea, who have spent over £1 billion ($1.26 billion) on new signings in the Boehly era.

