On Wednesday (yesterday), the US introduced sweeping tariffs targeting all its major trading partners. President Donald Trump has called it Liberation Day. In Europe, it’s widely seen as the belligerent act of a president who is mad or foolish.

If Europe is going to get through the next four years, we need to restore good sense to our appraisal. No one wins the US presidency twice if they’re a fool. Nor is there intrinsic foolishness in the imposition of tariffs. It’s true the US is hurting itself (tariffs cause inflation). But countries or blocs with a trading surplus, like the EU, will hurt more.

There’s nothing mad in the tariffs. They are a recipe tested by presidents Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, who all imposed tariffs on the EU (or its predecessor, the EEC).

It’s easy to forget this trend because Barack Obama avoided major tariffs, even though he had a bone to pick, while Joe Biden eased the tariffs imposed by Trump in his first term.

Those first-term Trump tariffs had the same purpose the new ones have: to bring countries to the negotiating table and reach new deals. By 2020, negotiations with the Trump administration had reduced some tariffs but there was no time for a comprehensive deal in a one-term presidency.

The US treasury secretary, Scott Bessent, says upfront the aim is negotiation. The US has, indeed, shown flexibility with Mexico and Canada, which have offered new terms.

Neither foolish nor mad, the tariffs are the opening bid of a rational negotiator. It would be a banal observation made about anyone else. But this is Trump and we’ve bamboozled ourselves into thinking he’s Caligula. A rational actor isn’t necessarily acting wisely; but he does act according to a reasoned plan to safeguard his self-interest.

It is tempting to see Trump as belligerent because of his aggressive rhetoric and name-calling. He’s ready to start a trade war so we see him as, well, war-like. However, each one of his belligerent policies and statements is deeply defensive in nature.

It is clear that Trump believes the US is in deep trouble unless radical corrective action is taken. Its unprecedented level of debt puts the economy and welfare at risk. The erosion of its manufacturing base makes the US dependent on supply chains that can be cut off, including supplies necessary for the tech industry.

The 200-year-old Monroe doctrine – that the US shall tolerate no foreign powers that interfere in the US sphere of interest – is defied by Chinese presence near the Panama Canal and by potential incursions from the Arctic.

And the only peer competitor the US faces, China, has growing influence in Africa and the Middle East, where it is rapidly becoming a significant trading partner. By one estimate, China’s lag in AI is only months behind the US.

Meanwhile, from Trump’s point of view, the US is bogged down by the Ukraine war, which (like Obama before him) he does not consider a vital US interest.

The Middle East is balanced on a fine edge. The longer that war continues, the more it threatens to spread, the less secure are the regimes that are US allies.

Taken together, this is an entangled set of problems that are difficult to tackle gradually, in sequence. Perhaps only a Trump would decide there is a better chance of resolution by shaking the entire box. It is a gamble but has its logic.

Domestically, he is hoping to mitigate the medium-term harmful impact of his own tariffs by combining them with budget cuts (Elon Musk’s DOGE) and deregulation, in the hope of accelerating growth.

The reason why the US is negotiating with Russia in Saudi Arabia is, evidently, to be able to have the Saudis at hand without drawing curiosity about their presence. The US and Russia must be discussing Iran (about which the Saudis must be on board) as well as Ukraine.

A deal that includes Iran could be considered a win for the US even if it’s grossly disadvantageous to Ukraine. The reason why Trump is so ready to deal with Putin is precisely because he considers Putin to be a weak rival to the US. Trump wants to get Putin and Iran out of mind so he can focus on China.

Trump’s understanding of Putin might turn out to be a costly mistake. In any case, it dumps a problem onto Europe’s laps. But it’s a different kind of problem from the B-movie fiction that Trump is Putin’s puppet.

The same goes for Trump’s belligerence over Panama and Greenland. The US interest in Greenland, driven by the Monroe doctrine, goes back to 1867. What is new is the readiness of the US to speak about an ally with open disdain and treat Denmark (and Panama) as though it’s a vassal state.

The attitude is not new; the public tone is. The readiness to drop the mask in public is, partly, an attempt to gain the advantage in negotiations. But it’s also a classic case of aggressive display driven by a deep-seated sense of defensive weakness.

Europe should not accept having one of its own treated like a vassal. But dealing with a rational president is not like dealing with a mad one. And Trump is not mad; he’s a nationalist who’s insecure.