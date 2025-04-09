President Donald Trump announced a 90 day pause on his sweeping tariffs Wednesday, giving all countries a 10 percent baseline except China, which will see even higher levies.

"Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World’s Markets, I am hereby raising the Tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125%, effective immediately," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Saying that more than 75 countries had asked for negotiations over the tariffs, Trump said he "authorized a 90 day PAUSE, and a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period, of 10%, also effective immediately."

US stocks surge

Wall Street stocks rocketed higher suddenly on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump announced a 90-day tariff pause on all countries except China.

Shortly after Trump announced his latest pivot on his Truth Social platform, the S&P 500 surged 6.0 percent higher to 5,281.44, snapping a brutal run of losses since Trump's 'Liberation Day' tariff announcement a week ago.

