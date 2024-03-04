The US Supreme Court has unanimously rejected the Colorado Surpeme Court's bid to take Donald Trump off its presidential primary ballot.

It ruled that the former president was wrongly removed from Colorado's primary ballot last year and overturns the earlier decision that Trump could not run because he engaged in insurrection during an attack on the US capitol.

"The judgment of the Colorado Supreme Court therefore cannot stand. All nine Members of the Court agree with that result," the Supreme Court said in its ruling.

The ruling is a victory for Trump, who is expected to sew up the the Republican nomination during the Super Tuesday contest.

Colorado's decision was a novel interpretation of section 3 of the 14th amendment, which bars insurrectionists from holding office.

