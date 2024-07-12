Updated 12.20pm

Beatrice Njoya, who on Thursday “proudly” became the oldest contestant to be crowned Miss Universe Malta at the age of 39 urged women not to allow age dictate what they can or cannot do in life.

“When you reach a certain age society wants to tell you what to wear and how to behave. We must break that barrier, within reason," the Cameroon-born woman told Times of Malta.

"If something is your dream, you can still find time for it and be a good mum or a good wife. I am 39 and a mother of three.

"Motherhood - or being married - should never stop you from following your dreams,” she told Times of Malta over the phone hours after winning the title.

A domestic abuse survivor, Beatrice did not wish to share too many details out of respect for other people involved in her case.

On Thursday night Beatrice was crowned Miss Universe Malta 2024.

She will now represent Malta at the 73rd Miss Universe competition in November in Mexico.

She will be the oldest contestant in this year's edition of the international event. This year Miss Universe removed the age limit for contestants, and, for the first time, opened the competition to women aged over 29.

As the news was shared on social media many commented about her “stunning” looks and words of praise included the recognition of the beauty of older women in an industry that often celebrates younger people.

'Malta is our home'

Some questioned why a non-Maltese woman could represent Malta in the contest.

Alan Darmanin, national director of Miss Universe Malta, explained that, according to the competition rules, a person must have lived in a country for six consecutive months to be able to represent it.

This was the second time a non-Maltese woman got the title.

In 2019, 23-year-old Teresa Ruglio, originally from Venezuela, won the crown.

When asked about people questioning her eligibility as a non-Maltese woman, Beatrice replied: “I understand the comments. They are legitimate.

"I might feel the same. But all I can tell them is that I chose to live in Malta. I chose to live in this beautiful country and raise my children here. They go to school here and are learning Maltese. It is our home and it has offered us more opportunities than Cameroon had offered me.”

In a Facebook post, Parliamentary Secretary for Equality Rebecca Buttigieg noted this was not the first time that Malta was represented, in international competitions, by non-Maltese who resided here.

Such competitions had rules that applied to all participating countries. “Any comment about the skin colour of the winner… is offensive,” she wrote.

Beatrice Njoya has been modelling professionally since she was 18.

'An honour to represent Malta as a Black woman'

During the interview Beatrice tackled the issue of skin colour matter-of-factly.

“I’m Black. Calling me Black is not an insult since that’s what people see when they look at me.

"They don’t see red or yellow. But this is not a matter of colour.

"I work, I pay taxes, and I’m raising my kids on this beautiful island. So it is an honour for me to represent Malta as a Black woman."

Beatrice's journey to Malta

Beatrice came to Malta seven years ago with her French husband and three children: Faith, Nathan and Emma, now aged 20, 11 and 10.

Before Malta, they were in the Ivory Coast and had previously lived in other countries including France.

The couple separated in Malta, but Beatrice and the children stayed on.

She started working, initially as a salesgirl and eventually found a job in the gaming industry.

Meanwhile, she met a modelling agent in Malta.

Beatrice Njoya in her St Pauls Bay home with her children Faith, Emma and Nathan.

She had started modelling when she was 15 and reached the semi-finals of Miss Cameroon.

“Back then I did not have what it takes,” she said.

At 18, she started her professional modelling career and has not looked back since then.

Asked about her exercise regime, Beatrice said she always loved sports.

As a child, she practised gymnastics and basketball. In Malta she has played netball in the second division and goes to the gym regularly.

Beatrice Njoya

'Sports helps my mental wellbeing'

But, she stresses, the main reason she does this is not to maintain her figure: "This is part of my personal enrichment. With sports I feel I clear my mind".

Another thing that helps her mental wellbeing is sitting on the beach.

“I love the beach. I love to go there when it is not packed, just to be quiet and think.

"I work and I have three kids so my mind is constantly over-thinking, so this quiet time is important to me,” she said, adding she was more of an introvert who loves to spend time at home with her children.

One Maltese thing that is not so healthy and which she loves, is of course, pastizzi.

“The day before the contest I had four pastizzi,” she laughs.