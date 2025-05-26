The Malta Society of Arts (MSA), Malta’s oldest institution for the promotion of the arts and crafts, is pleased to announce the appointment of Doris Mangion as its new Mmanager, following the retirement of Joe Scerri after 22 years of distinguished service.

Mangion is a seasoned administrator with two decades of senior leadership experience in Malta’s education sector. She holds a Master of Arts in European Studies and a Bachelor of Arts degree in History, both from the University of Malta, and has spent the past 13 years as Senior Executive at the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery, overseeing its complex administrative operations and leading major projects in curriculum reform, accreditation, and quality assurance.

Mangion’s work has spanned both national and European spheres. Earlier in her career, she was Communications Officer at the European Documentation and Research Centre at the University of Malta where she was responsible for the management of several projects co-financed by the European Union, which also included the organisation of events.

She played a central role at the Malta Qualifications Council, where she led the development and implementation of the Malta Qualifications Framework and represented Malta in various EU-level working groups and publications. She has also authored and co-authored academic articles and reports on educational reform, vocational training and historical research.

Known for her strategic thinking, ability to lead large teams, and deft handling of institutional change, Mangion brings to the MSA a wealth of experience in governance, project management, stakeholder engagement, and cultural policy.

“It is an honour to join the Malta Society of Arts, a place I have admired for years,” says Ms Mangion. “I look forward to building on the excellent work of Mr Scerri and working closely with artists, educators and the wider community to continue nurturing Malta’s rich cultural heritage.”

The MSA looks forward to this new chapter under Mangion’s leadership and is confident that her expertise, vision and enthusiasm will further strengthen the Society’s role in Malta’s cultural ecosystem.

The president, committee and staff of the Malta Society of Arts express their gratitude to Scerri for his unwavering commitment and dedication, deep knowledge of the cultural sector and steady leadership, and wish him all the very best in his future endeavours.

