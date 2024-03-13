Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic will know his job is on the line against PSV Eindhoven in Wednesday’s last-16 second leg at home.

A 1-1 draw in the Netherlands makes the assignment simple: the winner in Dortmund will progress to the last eight.

Born and raised on Dortmund’s outskirts, Terzic’s story of the childhood BVB fan whose first head coaching job was at his favourite club is the stuff of fairytales.

Winning the German Cup as interim boss in 2021 before getting Dortmund closer to a league title last season than anyone since Jurgen Klopp, losing out on goal difference, had Terzic living an increasingly rare modern football story.

But a poor domestic season, which has Dortmund out of the German Cup and fighting for a spot in next year’s Champions League, has Terzic on thin ice.

