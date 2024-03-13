Last weekend, the Malta Drag Racing Association hosted the first round of the Drag Racing National Championship at their raceway in Ħal Far.

The three days of competition were packed with action involving most of the best Maltese drag racing teams and their cars.

Matthew Attard won the bracket for 13 to 13.49 seconds, Neil Caruana topped the bracket for 11.50 to 11.99 seconds, Paul Pace placed first in the bracket for 11 to 11.49 seconds, Michael Caruana prevailed in the bracket for 9.5 to 9.99 seconds, and Karl Mifsud emerged victorious in the bracket between 8.50 and 8.99 seconds.

Simon Giordmaina won the SS1 Motorcycle Class, and the Motorcycle Open Class, Luke Farrugia topped the All Motor Motorcycle, and Stuart Crane placed first in the Top Fuel Motorcycle Class.

