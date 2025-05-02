Palazzo Falson Historic House Museum is organising a week-long series of events in celebration of International Museum Day, which falls on May 18.

The initiative, which this year carries the theme ‘The Future of Museums in Rapidly Changing Communities’, aims to raise awareness of the evolving role of museums, as spaces for learning, reflection and dialogue, and to highlight that people's responsibilities extend far beyond preservation.

The Mdina museum is taking inspiration from Olof Gollcher’s passion for art and culture, two important factors of society that connect people and communities.

Read more about the tours on Times2.

