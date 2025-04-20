If you’ve been tossing and turning at night and yearning for an unbroken sleep, you may be forgiven for considering buying a bed that would break the bank but promises quality rest that, in turn, would have beneficial effects on every aspect of your health.

Sounds like a pipe dream? Or should we say Dremer? That’s one of Hästens’ high-end, luxurious, handcrafted range of beds. FYI, the Grand Vividus costs as much as €750,000.

No, no extra zeros have been erroneously added. For a more affordable version of what has been dubbed the world’s best bed, you could drop off two at most.

You may well decide to stop reading at this point because this is out of your league and, frankly, ludicrous. Or maybe your curiosity has been sparked and, bolstered by some scepticism, you choose to find out more.

The story begins in a small, non-descript, quiet locality, Köping, around 140km from Sweden’s capital. A handful of houses and barely a soul in the streets, it feels like the middle of nowhere. And yet, from a surprisingly unassuming retro-style factory, without any fuss and frills, emerge the world’s top-end beds, chosen by many an international A-list celebrity.

Who else could be so flash and afford a bed that would set them back a few hundred thousand euros? But the thing about this Swedish family-run company is that everything is, in fact, low-key, understated, modest and simple.

Its goal is just “to make the world happier, more peaceful, and loving by delivering extraordinary sleep experiences so people can be their best”.

This is not about buying a piece of furtniture; it is an investment in yourself

Things start making sense when you see how a Hästens bed is built. In a nutshell, by hand, out of the finest natural materials, sustainably produced and ethically sourced, by six generations of master craftsmen, who value the important things in life – health and well-being.

Not much has changed over the last 170 years of tradition, high-precision craftsmanship, artistry and innovation, and on the fifth generation, the all-natural, iconic blue check handmade bed has gone global.

Hästens has a long-standing history dating back to 1852, and the fact that the family behind it live a truly simple life is equally telling. From humble beginnings, the small Swedish company built on the virtues of sleep has grown into one of the most prestigious brands and is now operating in over 45 countries.

And all this is fed from one single factory. By no means, a sea of machines, it is a far cry from mass production, manned by human beings – some even related to each other as family members join the non-hierarchical company and remain loyal, generation after generation.

The bespoke Hästens beds are the work of experienced craftsmen, who calmly interweave meticulous attention to detail and cutting-edge engineering into these luxury mattresses as though the job were not just an art but also a privilege.

The bespoke Hästens beds are the work of experienced craftsmen. Photo: Facebook/Hästens

They are hand-building each bed from beginning to end, even stitching with extra-long needles through precisely positioned springs, to create a refined finish.

A cross-section of this layer-cake-like mattress calls to mind childhood memories of the Princess and the Pea fairy tale. She had a bad night because she felt the pulse under piles of bedding, and that’s how she proved to be true royalty.

But the many layers here are designed to deliver comfort and superior pressure relief for a restful, deep, uninterrupted and rejuvenating night’s sleep – at the optimal temperature too.

The secret lies in their springy horsetail hair, with its many interesting properties, sandwiched between long-fibre cotton and superior wool to ensure breathability. Then there’s the cushioning of the humble flax, which is richer than you’d think; the state-of-the-art spring systems; and even the slow-grown pine from Sweden’s northern forests, giving the wooden frame strength and stability.

A healthy bed climate is an important aspect of a Hästens bed and all the padding material in carefully calculated combinations is created to ensure just the right temperature.

Every curly strand of allergen-free horsehair works as a tiny spring for support, while having its own built-in ventilation system, channelling away heat and moisture and letting fresh air in through each hollow tube.

Crinkling it before it makes its way into a Hästens is a good feeling and watching the workers spread it evenly by hand and remove the slightest knot is testimony to the care taken to build the bed’s foundation.

Bed testing at the Hästens flagship store in Köping is an experience in itself. If you relax, let yourself go and dive into the dynamics of the mattresses, you’ll start to feel the subtle differences and, eventually, zero in on the one that is made for you.

As you sleepwalk and slump into a Maranga, or the 2000T, all the way up to the Grand Vividus, you could lose track. But expert advice is at hand, observing body alignment and that subtle sinking as you lie down on the cloud-like top mattress and feel the middle and bottom layers react in harmony. It’s about how the bed engulfs, cocoons, supports and protects you.

As you try and test, it’s hard not to set your sights on the ostentatious Grand Vividus – a masterpiece of a bed wrapped in a Louis Vuitton-like suitcase. This is where Hästens is not just thinking of function, and form plays a major role.

The creation of world-renowned interior designer Ferris Rafauli, it reaches new levels of luxury – with an eye-watering price tag that climbs to three-quarters of a million.

But there are also other options, with entry point Marquis selling for €8,500 and the bestselling 2000T going for €60,000. While it remains hard to justify the cost, the answer is simple for the makers of Hästens and for those who have gone for it and can vouch for a life-changing regenerative and refreshing sleep experience.

“This is not about buying a piece of furniture; it is an investment in yourself!”

When you think about it, we spend one-third of our life in bed, and if we understand that the quality of our sleep will have repercussions on our mental and physical health, we may want to do something to make sure the remaining two-thirds are lived to the full.

The importance of sleep is the focus of Times of Malta’s upcoming Breakfast in Bed invite-only event, organised by Pink in collaboration with Hästens, for a deeper understanding of the life-changing benefits of a good sleep routine. It is being held at The Phoenicia Malta on April 29 and brings together a panel of experts, including Bogdan Matei, psychiatrist and master Hästens trainer, Alex Borg, consultant cardiologist, Francesca Lanni, wellness coach and two-time cancer survivor, and Godfrey Grech, oncology researcher, health innovator and lifestyle medicine specialist.